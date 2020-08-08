Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 7,136 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,988,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,682,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.