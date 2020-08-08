Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,512,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,632,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,182,000.

Shares of ULST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.36. 33,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $40.52.

