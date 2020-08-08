Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. 999,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,907. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

