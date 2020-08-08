Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,981. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.