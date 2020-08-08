Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock worth $1,834,779. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $6.78 on Friday, hitting $147.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,558,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,984. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.45 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $158.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.48.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

