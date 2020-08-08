Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,652.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 113,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,967. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

