Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

VO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.12. 592,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,747. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

