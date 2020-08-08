Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of FIW traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

