Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,747,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

