Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.