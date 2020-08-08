Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,833 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 9,967,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,510. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of -610.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.