Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,417 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,716,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 787,870 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 578,578 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,586,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,637,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. 2,935,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,822. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

