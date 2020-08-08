Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,644 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $236,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $755,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $790,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $198.63. 6,519,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,036. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

