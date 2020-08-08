Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,108 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,387,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,667,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

