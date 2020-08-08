Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,943 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $81.02. 6,656,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.