Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3M by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,459,000 after acquiring an additional 628,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.33. 2,184,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.55. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

