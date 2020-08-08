Stratis (STRAT) Achieves Market Cap of $58.17 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00004966 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bithumb and Poloniex. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $58.17 million and $3.46 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007079 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000777 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000705 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00038595 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,908,866 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bithumb, Upbit, Cryptomate, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Binance, Crex24, Bittylicious and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

