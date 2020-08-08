Sturgeon Ventures LLP Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,937,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,657,540. The company has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $266.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,591 shares of company stock worth $13,224,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

