Sturgeon Ventures LLP Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,506.91. The company had a trading volume of 712,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,481.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,028.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

