Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $5,013.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Kyber Network and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00108181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.01974952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00111052 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex, Kyber Network, COSS, OKEx, BiteBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

