Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 516,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $841.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

SPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

