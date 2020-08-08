Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 81,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

NYSE INN opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.