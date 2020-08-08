SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will report ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($1.11). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.58) to ($9.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($5.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDE. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432,219 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.63% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.