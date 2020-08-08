Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.76% of Sunrun worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,052,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,405 shares of company stock worth $21,560,371. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 3,672,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,648. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.