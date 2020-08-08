Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $43.43 million and $3.77 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.62 or 0.03314117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00059156 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 642,058,695 coins and its circulating supply is 282,810,283 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

