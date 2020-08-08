Super Zero Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00064734 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00275258 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039304 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008662 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010144 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.