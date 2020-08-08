Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN SDPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,586. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.05.

Separately, Dougherty & Co lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

