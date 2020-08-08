Suretly (SUR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,074.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00002603 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market cap of $71,865.07 and $2,074.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.43 or 0.05002395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

