Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.02

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.02 and traded as high as $22.65. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 5,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.02.

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

