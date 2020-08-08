sUSD Price Reaches $1.01 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008586 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. During the last week, sUSD has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.73 million and $20,690.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.01979449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00190804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111300 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

