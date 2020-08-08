sUSD (SUSD) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $19,954.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

