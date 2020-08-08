Suzano (SUZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

NYSE SUZ opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.47. Suzano has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $10.84.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

