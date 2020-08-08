SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of SIVB opened at $237.34 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $45,456.33. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,351.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,053 shares of company stock worth $5,387,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after buying an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,172,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

