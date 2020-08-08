SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded up $7.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.34. 213,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,652. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average is $205.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $45,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,351.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,378. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

