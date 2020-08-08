S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.35. S&W Seed shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 932 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.50.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 43,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $83,524.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,250 shares of company stock worth $185,151. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of S&W Seed worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

