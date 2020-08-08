Swarm City (SWT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,195.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $447,563.37 and approximately $7,195.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

