Swarm (SWM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,380.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,380.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.01969770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00110382 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

