Swing One Day Volume Reaches $16.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $154,689.06 and approximately $16.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002022 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,727,336 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

