Swipe (SXP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $160.82 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00017863 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market cap of $138.93 million and $160.82 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00105530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.01977575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00193697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111053 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

