Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

SWCH stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,278,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,000 shares of company stock worth $10,621,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Switch by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

