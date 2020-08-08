Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.46

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.46 and traded as high as $22.16. Symantec shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 6,752,990 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

