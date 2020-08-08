SyncFab (MFG) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $16,066.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SyncFab has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.79 or 0.04998660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014193 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,040,956 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

