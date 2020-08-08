SyncFab Price Reaches $0.0078 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $1.94 million and $15,525.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.94 or 0.04962280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013348 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,040,956 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.