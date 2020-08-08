Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 18,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.