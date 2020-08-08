Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.74. 447,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,722 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $102,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.