Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 963,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Synopsys stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Synopsys by 45.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synopsys by 16.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $77,863,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Synopsys by 106.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

