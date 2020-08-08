Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 88.63%.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $55,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,193 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 249,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $549.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

