Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.69 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $68.69 million and $4.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00495108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002787 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 592,658,597 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.