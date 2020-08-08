T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Aperture Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 658.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us comprises approximately 6.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 148,400.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.29. 612,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,253. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

