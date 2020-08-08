TaaS Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $3,324.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00006999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.53 or 0.05007560 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014021 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.